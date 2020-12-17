The coronavirus vaccine arrives in Coachella Valley, 5 Desert Regional workers receive first doses

Coronavirus

The coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Coachella Valley.

A shipment from Pfizer arrived at Desert Regional Medical Center Thursday morning, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to News Channel 3.

Dr. Shubha Kerkar, Chairperson of Infectious Diseases at Desert Regional, called vaccines "silver linings." She stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective.

Other healthcare workers supported Dr. Kerkar's hope that everyone receives a vaccine, one saying "Just me getting the vaccine is not enough. We need enough people vaccinated." Others said, "This pandemic needs to be stopped," and in the spirit of hope, "We're all excited; we're all ready to begin living again."

Hospital workers who have the highest potential for direct or indirect exposure to coronavirus are targeted to receive the first doses. The first of those shots were administered Thursday morning, according to Todd Burke, the medical center's Director of Communications and Public Relations.

Medical professionals who are the first to be vaccinated in Coachella Valley include:

Yuri Sanchez, Nursing Assistant and Monitor Tech, Emergency Department

Dr. Arun Thunga, Anesthesiologist

Dr. Shubha Kerkar, Chairperson of Infectious Diseases, DRMC

Sandi Aaronson, Respiratory Therapist

Dr. Rick Axelrod, Chair, Desert Regional Governing Board andCEO, Lifestream

Desert Regional Medical Center is equipped with the specialized freezers required to keep the vaccine exceptionally cold.

According to Riverside County health officials, the first amount of Pfizer vaccine allocations for three local hospitals are:

Desert Regional Medical Center: 1,140

Eisenhower Hospital 1,140

JFK Hospital 805

More Details: Here’s how the first round of vaccine doses will be distributed in the Coachella Valley

More vaccine doses headed to Riverside County

The vaccine's arrival comes as Riverside County’s ICU bed availability has dropped to 0%. Local hospitals say they’ll be implementing their surge plans, working to create additional ICU space to provide care for patients in need.

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Riverside County!! RivCo Public Health is working with county hospitals to get the vaccination to their facilities. Some are getting it directly! pic.twitter.com/DjvtO3gDBC — Jose Arballo (@rivcohealthpio) December 17, 2020

Riverside County is expected to receive between 14,000 and 15,000 doses on Friday. Healthcare workers with direct exposure to the virus will be vaccinated first. Each Pfizer vaccine requires two doses.

MORE: Riverside County releases COVID vaccine allocation plan for first shipment

The next phases of distribution will prioritize critical or vulnerable populations as well as the general population.

