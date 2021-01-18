What you should know when Riverside County moves into the next phase of coronavirus vaccinations

Coronavirus

The county is currently in phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations. For workers in phase 1A and 1B an appointment and worker ID badge or letter from place of employment is required to get vaccination. For those 65 of age and older, an appointment and ID is required.

Once the county moves to phase 1C, people 50-64 years of age, people 16-64 who have underlying health conditions or a disability that increases their risk of getting COVID-19, and other essential workers are able to get vaccinated.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have details on what you should know if you are in those waiting for 1C, what kind of proof you will need, and what kind of time frame we are looking at to reach this next phase. Tune in tonight, all new at 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.