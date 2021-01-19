New monoclonal antibody infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients at Desert Regional Medical Center

Coronavirus

Starting Tuesday, January 19th a monoclonal antibody infusion clinic (MABIC) will begin at Desert Regional Medical Center. These antibodies are something that can help people develop an immunity and the ability to fight off COVID if they're in early stages of the disease.

Desert Regional's chief quality officer Christine Langenwalter said in an interview, "So let's say somebody comes to our emergency room and they're not requiring oxygen at home or they're not sick enough to be at the hospital but we want to keep them in that state we want to help them battle this and get over it quickly. We can give them an infusion. It does require an intravenous line it does require you to get 30 minutes of monitoring past the one hour infusion. And so it did take a little bit of setup for us to be able to do that in fusion clinic, but we are setting it up so that our doctors in the emergency room can prescribe that clinic to our patients that don't need to be hospitalized yet, are there, but are still suffering from COVID, so that that clinic. I think is hopefully another reason to, to celebrate that the sun is coming out and we're hopefully going to battle this and get this under control really quickly."

Watch: Christine Langenwalter discusses the increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations at Desert Regional Medical Center

This clinic will take place at the El Mirador/Stergios since there is a larger place and adequate ventilation. This is not a walk up clinic, patients need to make an appointment first.

Eisenhower Health also has a COVID infusion center for outpatient treatment. Officials say the clinic is only for mild to moderate COVID cases.

"The stated goal is to minimize the ongoing need for worsening cases to be hospitalized and as the patients age increases the number needed to treat falls so that if we can treat some of our elderly population, this will reduce hospitalizations and hopefully, ultimately the death rate. As part of OWS (Operation Warp Speed) these agents are provided without charge," said officials with Desert Regional.

