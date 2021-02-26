Palm Springs restaurants, bars, wineries, & breweries can stay open until 2 a.m.

Coronavirus

The city of Palm Springs is once again allowing its restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to stay open until 2 a.m. in compliance with state rules.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Riverside County.

The order was issued at midnight and took effect at Noon on Friday.

"We feel confident now with case numbers trending down that it is safe to rescind the July order and allow the affected businesses to close at 2 a.m.," Ready said.

Ready said businesses impacted by the order must continue to follow state guidelines in regards to serving meals with alcoholic beverages, practicing social distancing and requiring face coverings.

"We would like to thank our residents, businesses and workers for their diligence in helping to stop the spread of the virus and we ask that everyone continue to social distance, wear a mask, wash hands frequently and get tested when necessary,” Ready said.