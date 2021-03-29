Riverside County reports 232 new cases, 25 deaths, 16 fewer hospitalizations since Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 232 new cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 294,063.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County Metrics Update

Riverside County moved into the red tier last Tuesday, meaning restrictions for several businesses have been loosened.

Full Details: Riverside County moves into Red Tier

The change means that restaurants and movie theaters may return to indoor operations up to 25 percent capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer). Museums, zoos and aquariums may return indoors up to 25 percent capacity. Gyms and fitness centers may return indoors up to 10 percent capacity.

In addition, retail stores and shopping malls may increase capacity to 50 percent.

This week's county tier update reveals that Riverside County's metrics are starting to fall into the requirements for the orange tier.

Riverside County Metrics (As of 3/23/21)

4.8 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K

4.8 adjusted case rate for tier assignment

2.7% Positivity Rate (7-day average)

2.9% Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate

Thresholds for each tier

Riverside County would need to have meet all the thresholds for the orange tier for three consecutive weeks before being moved into it.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Check Out: California to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,681,356 coronavirus tests, up by 8,999 since Thursday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The total number of deaths is now 4,273.

Riverside County reported 569 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 286,949 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

There were 16 fewer hospitalizations across Riverside County over the past since Friday. The total now stands at 120.

This is the lowest hospitalizations have been since Oct. 1 (119 at the time). We spoke with Lee Rice of Eisenhower Health who said the hospital is close to its all time lowest number of COVID-related hospitalizations, which was 4 in April 2020.

Eisenhower Health has 4 COVID patients in the ICU as of March 29.

The number of COVID patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 3 patients. There is now a total of 31 patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 31.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 37.8%.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/29/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 642

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 621



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 309

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 301



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,989

Deaths: 104

Recoveries: 6,799



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,840

Deaths: 88

Recovered: 7,703



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 15

Recovered: 324



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,140

Deaths: 70

Recovered: 4,020



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 253

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 225



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 887

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 857



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 190

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 180



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,132

Deaths: 207

Recoveries: 11,833



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,356

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,261



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,131

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,104



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 356

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 351



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 875

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 861



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,880

Deaths: 113

Recovered: 3,730



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,676

Deaths: 120

Recovered: 3,495



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,082

Deaths: 44

Recovered: 1,030



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 218

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 211



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 467

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 457



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,032

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,015



· County Jails

There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 931 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,467 cases in the state's jails and 5,441 recoveries.