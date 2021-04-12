Riverside County launches online survey for COVID vaccine feedback

Coronavirus

Riverside County is looking to learn more about its residents' views on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county launched an online survey on Monday. Officials said the survey is part of the county's efforts to better understand the public's feelings on vaccination and the experiences they have had with coronavirus to this point.

"Knowing how residents are feeling about vaccination helps us to know how we can better assist them with any concerns they may have about the vaccine," said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System – Public Health.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and the answers are all confidential. Both versions can be found at: https://elucd.typeform.com/to/cSn76Wwf#latitude=xxxxx&longitude=xxxxx&source=xxxxx.

The survey can be completed online in just five minutes and poses questions that gauge residents’ level of information about vaccination, and whom they consider the most trusted voices when deciding matters related to the pandemic.

“Hearing directly from our residents will inform our ongoing efforts towards community education and make vaccinations more accessible, convenient and timely,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor.

Officials said that online questionnaires are often used by health officials to assess communities’ health needs by analyzing trends and sentiments among residents, allowing for the distribution of resources and services.

Residents wishing to learn more about COVID vaccinations in Riverside County, register for an appointment can visit: www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine or call 2-1-1.

The current wait times for 2-1-1 are less than five minutes.