Coronavirus
Published 3:19 pm

Spotlight 29 casino giving out 504 COVID vaccines, clinic open until 4:30 pm

Spotlight 29 casino in Indio is giving out 504 COVID vaccines with no appointment necessary.

The clinic at the casino is open until 4:30 p.m. You will get your second appointment before leaving.

For more vaccine clinics across Riverside County, visit: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine

Jesus Reyes

