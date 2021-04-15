Spotlight 29 casino giving out 504 COVID vaccines, clinic open until 4:30 pm

Coronavirus

Spotlight 29 casino in Indio is giving out 504 COVID vaccines with no appointment necessary.

The clinic at the casino is open until 4:30 p.m. You will get your second appointment before leaving.

504 Pfizer vaccines are currently available at Spotlight 29 Casino! Vaccines are open to all, little to no wait time, and receive your second appointment before leaving!



We will be administering these vaccines until 4:30PM pic.twitter.com/8L29oJHKTV — Spotlight 29 Casino (@29casino) April 15, 2021

For more vaccine clinics across Riverside County, visit: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine