Over 50 percent of Riverside County residents are partially or fully vaccinated

Coronavirus

Riverside County has reached a noteworthy milestone in COVID vaccination. Over half its residents (ages 12+) have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, the county revealed that a total of 1,055,369 residents have been partially or fully vaccinated.

County data shows that the majority of vaccinated residents are in the 18-49 age range, although the percentage of vaccines administered in this age range in a bit below state average. The county is above state average on vaccines administered on nearly every other age range.

Data also shows that the county's White and Hispanic populations are far and ahead the most vaccinated groups. These two ethnicity also make up the majority of the county's population.

County data from last week shows further expands on vaccination distribution by race/ethnicity. The county's White population (ages 65+) is far ahead in vaccine distribution. That changes more towards the LatinX population as the age groups fall below the age of 64 and only increases as the age group gets younger.

Riverside County's "Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander" race/ethnicity group had nearly 80% of its population vaccinated as of June 1. The next closest race/ethnicity group with the highest percentage of its population partially or fully vaccinated is Asian with 65%.

The "American Indian or Alaska Native" population has the fewest percentage of its population reported at least one dose of the vaccine. As of June 1, 29% of the county's American Indian or Alaska Native population was partially or fully vaccinated.

Riverside County residents ages 12+ can schedule an appointment to get a COVID vaccine shot at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine-with-Registration. Many locations now accept walk-ins as well.

Teenagers 12 to 17 years old must register for a vaccination clinic that offers the Pfizer vaccine and be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian or present a signed written consent from a parent/legal guardian and be accompanied by an adult.

Download Minor Consent Form Here

