California will follow CDC mask guidance on June 15, with some exceptions

The state of California has released its guidelines for mask- wearing that will take effect Tuesday, when the bulk of COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, with the state aligning largely with rules outlined last month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rules will generally allow vaccinated residents to shed their masks except in select circumstances -- including public transportation, indoors at schools, child-care facilities, health-care and long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and at homeless shelters.

People who are not vaccinated will have to continue wearing masks at indoor public settings, including retail stores, government offices and movie theaters.

Elex Michaelson of FOX Los Angeles asked Ghaly about tonight's Cal/OSHA board meeting to determine mask rules in the workplace. Ghaly responded that he didn't want to get ahead of the board's announcement tonight.

Last week, Cal/OSHA voted to allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A dozen business groups including the California Retailers Association and organizations representing manufacturers, farmers, tourism interests and other industries sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to immediately issue an emergency order rescinding the board’s regulations.

Ghaly told reporters that the state's new guidance will be presented to the Cal/OSHA tonight, but that Cal/OSHA is an independent board separate from the state's health departments.

