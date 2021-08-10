Desert Care Network hospitals to require all visitors to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Coronavirus

All visitors at Desert Care Network hospitals will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of entering the facility.

This comes just a few days after the California Department of Public Health issued a public health order requiring all hospitals across the state to follow this requirement.

The Desert Care Network's new rule will go into effect on Wednesday, August 11. The Desert Care Network operates three area hospitals;

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs

JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio

Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree

Hospital officials say visitors can use either PCR testing or antigen testing as proof.

Visitors are asked to have their proof of full vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours ready to show staff upon entering the hospital.

"Examples of acceptable documentation include a valid and complete CDC vaccination card or electronic copy or a valid and complete vaccination record from the state registry," reads a news release by Desert Care Network officials.

Visitors of end-of-life patients are exempt from the vaccination and testing requirements.

Masks are still required for all visitors to Desert Care Network hospitals.

For more information about the Desert Care Network, visit www.desertcarenetwork.com