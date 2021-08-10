Riverside County reports 1,543 new cases, 2 deaths, & 64 hospitalizations since Monday
Riverside County continues to report big increases in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 316,405.
The county's case and positivity rate continues to increase as well.
The county is reporting a case rate of 25.7 and a positivity rate of 11.6%.
There were 2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across Riverside County. The county has a total to 4,669 COVID deaths.
The county did not reported any additional recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 303,889 recoveries in the county.
COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 64 over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 475 hospitalizations, the highest amount reported since Feb. 20, 2021.
There were also 2 additional people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients has grown to 87.
According to the county, 1,240,977 residents, or 59% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,067,066 residents, or 50.7%, are fully vaccinated.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/28/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 692
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 667
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 334
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 324
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,347
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,133
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,051
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,904
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 356
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 336
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,389
Deaths: 74
Recovered: 4,254
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 276
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 242
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 911
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 884
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 207
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 200
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,702
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,309
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,621
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,469
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,143
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,117
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 360
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 908
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 894
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,164
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 3,950
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,021
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,755
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,170
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,086
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 230
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 223
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 479
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 468
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,082
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,061
· County Jails
There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
Comments