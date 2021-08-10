Riverside County reports 1,543 new cases, 2 deaths, & 64 hospitalizations since Monday

Coronavirus

Riverside County continues to report big increases in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 316,405.

The county's case and positivity rate continues to increase as well.

The county is reporting a case rate of 25.7 and a positivity rate of 11.6%.

There were 2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across Riverside County. The county has a total to 4,669 COVID deaths.

The county did not reported any additional recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 303,889 recoveries in the county.

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 64 over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 475 hospitalizations, the highest amount reported since Feb. 20, 2021.

There were also 2 additional people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients has grown to 87.

According to the county, 1,240,977 residents, or 59% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,067,066 residents, or 50.7%, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/28/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 692

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 667



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 334

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 324



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,347

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,133



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,051

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,904



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 356

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 336



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,389

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 4,254



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 276

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 242



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 911

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 884



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 207

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 200



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,702

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,309



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,621

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,469



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,143

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,117



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 360



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 908

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 894



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,164

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,950



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,021

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,755



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,170

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,086



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 230

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 223



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 479

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 468



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,082

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,061



· County Jails

There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.

