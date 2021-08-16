Two local restaurants requiring its staff to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID

Coronavirus

Two local restaurants will be requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with some exceptions.

Jaquee Renna-Downing, the owner of the La Quinta Cliffhouse and Pacifica Seafood Restaurant in Palm Desert, confirmed that employees of her restaurants will be required to be vaccinated by Sept. 20.

She added that this will not apply for employees who have a religious conflict, a medical reason, or anxiety around getting the vaccine do not have to be vaccinated. Staff who is not vaccinated will be required to provide two negative tests per week that are three days apart. The staff that has to test will also be paid to do so.

Renna-Downing said she has between 40 to 50 employees at this time and she believes that about one-third has already been vaccinated.

She said she added this new requirement because she feels it is important to protect her employees and customers.

