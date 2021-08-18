COVID vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised residents now available in Riverside County

Coronavirus

Residents in Riverside County who are immunocompromised are now able to go into a county vaccine clinic to get their booster shot.

According to county spokesperson Yaoska Machado, starting today, these residents are able to go into a county run mobile vaccine clinic and get their third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the extra vaccine dose for transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems. This includes people who are specially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.

For a list of vaccination clinic locations in Riverside County, or to schedule an appointment visit: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

COVID vaccinations are also available for all Riverside County resident 16 and older. Seniors who need assistance to schedule an appointment can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Third doses of the COVID vaccine will not be available to those who are not immunocompromised at this time.

US health officials and medical experts announced in a joint statement on Wednesday that booster doses of COVID vaccine will be offered for most Americans starting on September 20. This is subject to authorization from the FDA and sign off from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot

Machado mentioned that the county is aware of the proposal for widespread third shots. She said the county will work to implement it once it is recommended by state health officials.

