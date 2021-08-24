Indio to host series of emergency preparedness events in September

Coronavirus

Indio will be hosting a series of emergency preparedness events at various businesses across the city for National Preparedness Month, officials said today.

Each Wednesday in September, Dennis Day, the city's emergency operations center manager, will partner with Indio businesses to provide locals with emergency preparedness materials and strategies from 10 a.m. to noon.

The first event will be held on Sept. 1 at Walmart, 82491 Avenue 42.

Subsequent events will be held on:

Sept. 8 at the Dollar General at 43423 Monroe St.

Sept. 15 at the Home Depot at 42100 Jackson St.

Sept. 22 at the Tractor Supply Co. at 42625 Jackson St.

Sept. 29 at the Yellowmart at 82470 Miles Ave.

Day will also host a Facebook Live event discussing emergency preparedness strategies on Indio's Facebook page Aug. 30 at 2:30 p.m. to kick off the events.

Indio also announced that its employees will be given a "new and comprehensive training and exercise plan" prior to National Preparedness Month. The training will focus on the city's "Incident Command Systems'' and will teach employees their roles during an activation of the city's emergency operation center.

To learn more about National Preparedness Month, visit https://indio.org/your_government/preparedness_prog/default.htm