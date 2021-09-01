Riverside County reports 1,022 new cases, 7 deaths, & 1,730 recoveries since Tuesday
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,202 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 337,075.
The case rate per 100K fell today, going from 35 on Tuesday to 33.8 on Wednesday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of August.
The county's positivity rate has fallen every week day since Aug. 20, however it has remained at 10.6% since Monday. At the start of August it is was at 8.9%.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total to 4,738 COVID deaths.
The county reported 1,730 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 324,097 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 5 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 669 hospitalizations.
The last time Riverside County this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 12, 2021.
Riverside County now has the second most COVID-related hospitalizations in California, surpassing San Diego County (653). Only Los Angeles County has more hospitalizations with 1,699.
The county reported no additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU remains at 146.
Last week, Riverside County health officials discussed the the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.
Last Tuesday, Eisenhower Health released its own data breaking down its COVID patients by vaccination status.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,422,760 residents, or 62.5% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,132,545 residents, or 53.8%, are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth— Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021
English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW
Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/30/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 771
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 732
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 359
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 343
(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,878
Deaths: 114
Recoveries: 7,579
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,293
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 8,111
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 395
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 363
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,702
Deaths: 77
Recovered: 4,504
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 301
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 266
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 972
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 931
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 222
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 212
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,424
Deaths: 228
Recoveries: 12,949
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,931
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,764
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,161
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,131
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 365
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 363
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 929
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 910
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,571
Deaths: 122
Recovered: 4,315
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,402
Deaths: 131
Recovered: 4,150
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,278
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,185
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 251
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 239
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 496
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 484
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,150
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,123
· County Jails
There are 984 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 958 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,490 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,479 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
Comments