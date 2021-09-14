Riverside County reports 1,225 new cases, 14 deaths, & 7 more patients in ICU
NEW CASES
Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 1,225 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 346,493.
Cases in Schools:
- PSUSD - 32 students and 6 staff
- DSUSD- 72 students and 20 staff
On Monday, DSUSD announced a teacher at Shadow Hills High School died of COVID-19 complications
- CVUSD- 29 students and 1 staff member
The case rate per 100K for the county decreased, going from 28.8 on Monday to 28 on Tuesday. The case rate was 28.8 on August 13.
The county's positivity rate decreased as well. The county's case went from 7.7% on Monday to 7.6% on Tuesday.
On August 10, the positivity rate was at 12.1%.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total of 4,851 COVID deaths.
The county reported 297 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 334,123 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 3 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Monday. The county now has a total of 538 hospitalizations.
The county reported 7 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU is 146.
Three weeks ago, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.
Vaccination Data
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans
Full Details: Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
According to the county, 1,347,392 residents, or 64% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,174,005 residents, or 55.8%, are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth— Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021
English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW
Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/13/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 816
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 775
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 370
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 355
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,049
Deaths: 118
Recoveries: 7,799
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,406
Deaths: 98
Recovered: 8,236
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 405
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 383
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,832
Deaths: 77
Recovered: 4,671
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 308
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 277
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 991
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 957
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 220
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,743
Deaths: 231
Recoveries: 13,312
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,110
Deaths: 63
Recovered: 3,923
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,176
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,145
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 371
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 367
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 936
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 925
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,717
Deaths: 127
Recovered: 4,482
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,509
Deaths: 133
Recovered: 4,283
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,315
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,242
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 260
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 242
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 506
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 492
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,180
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,154
· County Jails
There are 1,015 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 993 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,508 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,499 recoveries.
