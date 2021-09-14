Riverside County reports 1,225 new cases, 14 deaths, & 7 more patients in ICU

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 1,225 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 346,493.

Cases in Schools:

PSUSD - 32 students and 6 staff

DSUSD- 72 students and 20 staff

On Monday, DSUSD announced a teacher at Shadow Hills High School died of COVID-19 complications

CVUSD- 29 students and 1 staff member

The case rate per 100K for the county decreased, going from 28.8 on Monday to 28 on Tuesday. The case rate was 28.8 on August 13.

The county's positivity rate decreased as well. The county's case went from 7.7% on Monday to 7.6% on Tuesday.

On August 10, the positivity rate was at 12.1%.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total of 4,851 COVID deaths.

The county reported 297 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 334,123 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 3 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Monday. The county now has a total of 538 hospitalizations.

The county reported 7 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU is 146.

Three weeks ago, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

Vaccination Data

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans

Full Details: Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

According to the county, 1,347,392 residents, or 64% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,174,005 residents, or 55.8%, are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth



English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW

— Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.



More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/13/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 816

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 775



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 370

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 355

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,049

Deaths: 118

Recoveries: 7,799



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,406

Deaths: 98

Recovered: 8,236



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 405

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 383



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,832

Deaths: 77

Recovered: 4,671



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 308

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 277



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 991

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 957



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 220



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,743

Deaths: 231

Recoveries: 13,312



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,110

Deaths: 63

Recovered: 3,923



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,176

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,145



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 371

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 367



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 936

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 925



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,717

Deaths: 127

Recovered: 4,482



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,509

Deaths: 133

Recovered: 4,283



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,315

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,242



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 260

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 242



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 506

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 492



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,180

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,154



· County Jails

There are 1,015 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 993 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,508 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,499 recoveries.

