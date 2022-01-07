Palm Springs airport shifts to walk-up, appointment only testing after day of frustration

The COVID-19 testing site at the Palm Springs International airport is no longer accepting drop ins. The change Friday comes a day after it experienced lengthy delays in getting individuals tested, leading some travelers to miss their flights.

Although appointments were required, a long line of cars formed close to the time the site wrapped up testing for the day at 5:00 p.m. This created frustration among people, several of which had already paid for their tests.

Testing Friday afternoon appeared to be running a lot more smoothly than the previous evening. Staff at the testing site directed vehicles to park and individuals who had appointments got out of their car and waited in line for their test to be completed.

A spokesperson for Covid Clinic told News Channel 3 they are working to ensure a similar backlog from Thursday is avoided in the future, especially as COVID-19 infections surge nationwide. For now, the site will only offer walk-up appointments.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments.