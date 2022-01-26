Skip to Content
CVUSD once again offering COVID-19 for the community

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has re-opened free COVID-19 for the community at three locations.

Community testing at these sites will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. PCR and antigen tests will be offered.

CVUSD will continue to offer free COVID0-19 testing to all CVUSD students and staff at its school sites and District office every Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

