CVUSD once again offering COVID-19 for the community

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has re-opened free COVID-19 for the community at three locations.

Coachella Valley High School, Register: https://register.empowergenomics.com/coachella-valley-high-school?fbclid=IwAR3pZDFbSpE4NeXCYtsTSHAwzyr19CMS_kX-OW8d7cxaP5AbEhEKAF4qPOo



West Shores High School Register: https://register.empowergenomics.com/west-shores-high-school?fbclid=IwAR1KAjZuqgFWqwv74PgGgMi4xTcg3RcZ-P6647M0ER1cmxD7iFlkQHOu3lY



Desert Mirage High School Register: https://register.empowergenomics.com/desert-mirage-high-school?fbclid=IwAR27K4n3fu4LklJtDHkO21-0nueQX0XPE-yZj8yowRUD_UqA9PsufYQ8AB4



Community testing at these sites will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. PCR and antigen tests will be offered.

CVUSD will continue to offer free COVID0-19 testing to all CVUSD students and staff at its school sites and District office every Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.