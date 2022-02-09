Riverside County reports 1890 new cases, 43 fewer hospitalizations, & 8 more ICU patients since Tuesday

Hospitalizations

Riverside County's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop off.

Since Monday's report, the county has 43 fewer patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The county now has a total of 621 COVID hospitalizations. It's the lowest amount of patients since Jan. 4, 2022.

The downward trend of hospitalizations really started to kick off two weeks ago. Since Jan. 26, the county has reported 453 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Feb. 9 - 621

Feb. 8 - 664

Feb. 7 - 686

Feb. 4 - 832

Feb. 2 - 910

Jan. 26 - 1,074

Jan. 19 - 1,109

Jan. 18 - 1,087

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

The ICU numbers in the county went up by 8 patients since Tuesday. The county now has a total of 124 ICU patients.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations are decreasing over the past couple of days.

COVID Deaths

On Tuesday, Riverside County reached surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported two fewer deaths since Tuesday's report. There is now a total of 6,005 COVID-19 death in Riverside County.

In the past two years, the county has seen deaths ranging from a one-year-old toddler to a 104-year-old. The majority of deaths have occurred within the 64-64 age range.

According to county data, January 2022 was the month with the third-highest amount of COVID-19 deaths over the past year.

From Feb. 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, over 90% of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated individuals. That was 2,938 deaths in the 11 month period.

CASES & RECOVERIES

Since Monday's report, the county has 1,890 new cases and 64,797 fewer recoveries. The county has a total of 575,152 cases & 450,778 recoveries.

We've reached out to county officials to learn more about the big drop-off in recoveries today. On Tuesday, the county reported 10,654 new cases and 113,421 recoveries due to a "significant backlog of data from the state."

The large increase in cases and other figures reported today was due to a significant backlog of data from the state that occurred during the omicron surge. — Jose Arballo (@rivcohealthpio) February 8, 2022

The Coachella Valley reported 2,044 new cases and 16 deaths since last Monday. The valley has a total of 73,610 total cases and 1,165 death The local data is updated every Monday.

As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined total of 622 cases.

DSUSD has reported 228 cases (189 students and 39 staff) 2/7: 239 cases (199 students and 40 staff) 2/4: 350 cases (290 students and 60 staff) 2/3: 438 cases (373 students and 65 staff) 1/31: 491 cases (406 students and 85 staff) 1/28: 738 (609 students and 129 staff) 1/27: 774 cases (642 students and 132 staff)

PSUSD has reported 201 cases (183 students and 18 staff) 2/7: 201 cases (182 students and 19 staff) 2/4 346 cases (317 students and 29 staff) 2/3: 346 cases (317 students and 29 staff) 1/31: 553 cases (498 students and 55 staff) 1/28: 576 cases (497 studens and 79 staff) 1/27: 586 cases (501 students and 85 staff)

CVUSD reported 193 cases (159 students and 34 staff) 2/7: 174 cases (141 students and 33 staff) 2/4: 301 cases (249 students and 52 staff) 2/3: 355 cases (293 students and 62 staff) 1/31: 277 (219 students and 58 staff) 1/28: 348 case (272 students and 76 staff) 1/27: 324 cases (260 students and 64 staff)



Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case and positivity rate did not change over the past 24 hours.

Case Rate:

Feb. 9 - 102.2

Feb. 8 - 102.2

Feb. 7 - 107.1

Feb. 4 - 155.9

Feb. 3 - 174.6

Feb. 2 - 174.6

Feb. 1 - 183.1

Jan. 31 - 188.5

Jan. 28 - 210.2

Jan. 21 - 259.1

Positivity Rate:

Feb. 9 - 22.6%

Feb. 8 - 22.6%

Feb. 7 - 23.1%

Feb. 4 - 27.9%

Feb. 3 - 29.0%

Feb. 2 - 29.0%

Feb. 1 - 30.1%

Jan. 31 - 30.5%

Jan. 28 - 32%

Jan. 21 - 34.3%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage's percent positivity rate continues to fall. The hospital's chart shows a sharp decline in the positivity rate at the local hospital in the past couple of days.

Hospital officials told News Channel 3 late last month that the number seems to be plateauing and the hope is the peak will end by late January into early February.

As of Feb. 2, there are at least 692 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

Vaccination Data

60.4% (or 1,407,490 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

3,867,328 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/07/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,156

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 1,001



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 479

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 433

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,987

Deaths: 140

Recoveries: 8,899



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 10,090

Deaths: 116

Recovered: 8,944



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 510

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 431



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 6,186

Deaths: 92

Recovered: 5,508



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 496

Deaths: 29

Recovered: 355



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,227

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,104



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 377

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 298



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 17,669

Deaths: 264

Recoveries: 15,514



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,870

Deaths: 79

Recovered: 4,929



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,495

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,249



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 518

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 417



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,177

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 998



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 6,790

Deaths: 142

Recovered: 5,604



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,973

Deaths: 145

Recovered: 5,129



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,899

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 1,551



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 366

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 308



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 610

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 529



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,483

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,306



· County Jails

There are 1,418 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,337 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,710 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 5,534 recoveries.

