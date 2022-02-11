Palm Springs City Hall, other facilities to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 15

Palm Springs will reopen city facilities, including City Hall, to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The city cited an encouraging decline in COVID-19 cases for the reason behind the decision.

This comes less than 24 hours after the Palm Springs City Council gave City Manager Justin Clifton the authority to remove the city's restrictions when appropriate. Part of that decision included a provision that gives Clifton the ability to remove certain restrictions at different times, such as reopening city hall.

For the time being, masks indoors will be required in all City facilities as required by Cal/OSHA.

City Hall hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information about City departments and services, visit www.palmspringsca.gov.