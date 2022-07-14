Skip to Content
LA County hits ‘high’ COVID activity level, indoor mask mandate could return on July 29

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirms that the county has officially moved into the "high'' COVID-19 activity category.

This starts a two-week clock for the implementation of an indoor mask-wearing mandate. The mandate will be imposed if the county remains in the "high" category for two straight weeks, meaning it would occur on July 29. 

If the mask mandate take effect July 29, it will remain in effect until the county falls back to the ``medium'' virus-activity category for two weeks, Ferrer said.

Speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Ferrer pointed to recent studies showing dramatic reduction in infection risk for people who wear face coverings, particularly for people who wear higher-grade masks, such as N95 or KN95 masks.

What about Riverside County?

Earlier this week, we reached out to Riverside County health officials to check in and see where we stand. Jose Arballo Jr, spokesperson for the Riverside County Department of Public Health, confirmed that there have been no discussions on bringing back the mask mandate in our county.

"Right now there have been no discussions regarding any mandate to require indoor masking. Riverside County has followed state guidelines throughout the pandemic so if there was any change at the state level, then there could be a consideration," Jose Arballo JrRiverside County metrics

Riverside County weekly metrics

  • Case Rate per 100,000 population: 308.6
  • New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population 7.2%
  • Staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 5%

