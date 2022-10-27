Riverside County adds 90 new COVID-associated deaths after review of death records

Riverside County added an additional 90 deaths related to COVID-19.

County health spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr said the additional deaths are a result of the state's ongoing review of death records over the past two years.

Newest death data for COVID-19 shows 60 new deaths associated with the virus. The new numbers are the result of the state's ongoing review of death records going back more than two years. To look at COVID data go to dashboard https://t.co/YQ50OEovRv — Jose Arballo (@rivcohealthpio) October 27, 2022

Arballo's tweet mentions 60 deaths, which he clarified in an email to News Channel 3 was the number he was given from one-day to the next.

COVID-19 data is updated weekly.

The county's dashboard shows a total of 6,659, which is an increase of 90 deaths over the past week. He confirmed the deaths are all part of the state's review

On the county's COVID-19 dashboard page, the following message appears:

"CDPH is currently reviewing and reconciling COVID-related death records which has resulted in a reduction in the total number of deaths since the previous public update. We are working with CDPH to assess the impact of this review process on future data updates."

Riverside County updates its COVID-19 data every Thursday.

The data from Oct. 27 shows the county has 698,387 cases, up by 887 cases since last week.

Hospitalizations dropped to 70 patients this week, down by 15 patients.

To check out the county's COVID dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus-countyofriverside.hub.arcgis.com/.