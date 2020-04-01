Two arrested, two wanted for Cathedral City murder & home shooting

Crime

The Cathedral City Police Department announced the arrest of two men believed to be responsible in the shooting death of a man at his doorstep and a linked house shooting last week. Two other men remain on the loose.

On March 23, Ruben Hernandez, 43, and his 10-year-old daughter were shot in their home on 29000 block of Avenida La Vista. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, however, his young daughter is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Just a few hours later, police received calls of multiple gunshots fired into a residence in the 33300 block of Wishing Well Trail. Police have confirmed these two incidents were related.

Police say an unidentified suspect, later confirmed to be the same person who shot Hernandez, approached the front door of the home and yelled for an (unidentified) person to come out. The suspect(s) then fired multiple rounds into the interior of the residence before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in this shooting.

Two other suspects remain on the loose for these incidents:

Gabriel Hernandez, 22, of Indio. Police say he is responsible for the shooting death (No relation to the victim). He is a former Rancho Mirage High School Student and was out on bail from another felony crime involving weapons and drug possession. He is also alleged to be responsible for the Wishing Wells shooting.



Gabriel Hernandez

Joel Casas, 19, of Cathedral City was identified as being involved in the shooting death of Ruben Hernandez. He is currently at large and is evading capture.

Joel Cases

Anyone with any information related to this incident or believe you may have information should contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488 or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.

You can also report information anonymously by calling the WeTip hotline at 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

On Wednesday, CCPD announced the arrest of two men in connection with the shooting.

Josue Casas (Joel's brother), 23, of Cathedral City was arrested on Friday in Desert Hot Springs. Police say he has been positively linked to transporting of the suspect and weapons to the homicide scene and being the getaway driver.

Josue Casas

Ethan Bravo, 19, of Cathedral City was arrested on Wednesday for attempted murder. He was booked at the Riverside County Jail and is being held on $1,000,000.00 bail.