Teen killed in Cathedral City shooting identified; suspect pleads not guilty to murder

Crime

The Riverside County Coroner's office released the identity of a 17-year-old teen killed in a shooting last week in Cathedral City. The suspect in the murder pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Isaiah Guerra of Cathedral City was shot Saturday night at around 7:45 p.m. near Avenida Alvera and McCallum Way, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Police say Guerra's vehicle crashed into a tree. Police found him inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police investigate the scene (4/4/2020)

Officers and Cathedral City Fire paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his wounds at the scene and was pronounced deceased." a news release stated.

Juan Garcia-Landeros, 21, of Cathedral City, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting Monday night in the 33300 Block of Shifting Sands Trail.

Garcia-Landeros pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Thursday. He also denied a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury inthe death of a teenager.

No motive for the shooting has been disclosed.

Garcia-Landeros has no documented felony criminal convictions in

Riverside County, although he has one unresolved felony attempted robbery case pending in Riverside County Superior Court, which includes a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

He's being held at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta in lieu

of $1 million bail and is scheduled to return to court May 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.