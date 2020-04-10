Two in custody, accused of Mecca shooting and attempted armed robbery

Crime

Two men were in custody Friday morning accused in an attempted armed robbery last week.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a shooting Friday in the area of 7th Street and Dale Kiler Road in Mecca.

They said the suspects shot a man in the abdomen after an attempted robbery, then took off. The injured man was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.

On Monday, detectives said they identified the suspects as Angel Valdez, 23, of Thermal and Roman Segura, 25, of Coachella.

Deputies arrested Valdez that day in Thermal.

Segura was located and arrested in Coachella Thursday.

Both suspects remained in jail on a million dollars bail for attempted murder Friday morning.

The apparent victim was hospitalized and said to be stable.