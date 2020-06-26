One suspect arrested in Indio murder, another remains outstanding

Crime

Indio police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting earlier this week, however, one other suspect still remains outstanding.

A man in his 20s was shot to death Wednesday night on the 81-500 block of Armata Street. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Oscar Bustos

Detectives identified two suspects responsible for the murder, Oscar Bustos, 28, and Robert Ruiz, 30.

Bustos was arrested Friday at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the block of 80-700 Indio Boulevard.

Ruiz remains on the loose and police are asking for the public's help in locating him. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Call 760-391-4117 if you have any information. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at at (760) 341-STOP .