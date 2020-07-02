Father, son charged in Indio honey oil explosion that injured 5 firefighters

Crime

Two men whose alleged production of butane honey oil inside an Indio home sparked a fire, which injured several firefighters have been charged with felonies, authorities said today.

Alexander Samuel Ochoa, 32, and Javriel Rodriguez Ochoa, 60, were each charged with four counts of unlawfully causing a fire causing great bodily injury, and a count of manufacturing a controlled substance, according to Cal Fire Captain Specialist Kelly Becker, who said he believes they are father and son.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 83000 block of Long Cove Drive in Indio on Sept. 21, 2019, to battle a garage fire. During the firefight, an explosion occurred in the garage with five firefighters being blown from a hallway to the kitchen area, and suffering minor and moderate injuries, Becker said.

The firefighters were transported to an area hospital for treatment, along with an unidentified resident who also suffered minor injuries.

"Both suspects declined to inform on-scene firefighters they were walking into an active, large, illegal marijuana butane honey-oil manufacturing operation," according to a department statement.

Honey oil, also known as hash oil, is a concentrated substance derived from marijuana plants. Butane, a flammable gas, is often used to make honey oil, making it extremely dangerous.

Following an extensive investigation, the pair were tracked down and arrested last month.

Alexander Ochoa remains in custody at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $250,000 bail, while his father is out of custody on $50,000 bond, court records show. Alexander Ochoa is scheduled to be arraigned next Thursday, while his father has an Oct. 14 scheduled arraignment date.