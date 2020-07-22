Police seek man believed to have vandalized Desert Hot Spring’ new city hall building

Crime

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for vandalizing the new Desert Hot Springs City Hall.

The suspect was caught on a security camera. Police say he used an object to scratch nine windows and one door.

The suspect is believed to be a White or Hispanic adult male, according to police

DHSPD say the crime will be a felony vandalism case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Phil Weigle (760) 329-2904 x286 or Detective Troy Castillo (760) 329-2904 x314.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.