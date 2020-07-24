Palm Springs police investigating two near shootings

Crime

Investigations were underway today into two shootings reported about a mile apart in Palm Springs, including one in which a man was wounded, police said.

The first shooting was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 Block of East San Rafael Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police responding to a shots-fired call were searching the area when they learned a 27-year-old man was dropped off at a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was shot near the location of the original call.

The unidentified man suffered injuries described as moderate and was in stable condition as of Friday, police said.

On Friday, about 12:40 a.m., police dispatch received a call from a 54- year-old man who said a gunshot struck his car near North Indian Canyon and Tramview Road.

The man was not injured. Police said the man was caught in the crossfire of two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at each other prior to fleeing the scene.

Nobody has yet been arrested in the shooting, and police did not offer a motive or additional details.

Police asked witnesses to call the department's Detective Bureau at 760-323-8129. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.