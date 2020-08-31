Suspects on the loose after leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle

Crime

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are searching for suspects who led police on a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle Monday evening.

The pursuit started at around 5:27 p.m. when deputies spotted a vehicle reported stolen in the along the 79000 Block of Corte Del Vista in La Quinta. Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver would not yield and drove off at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit ensued but deputies lost sight of the stolen vehicle a short time later.

Deputies later found the stolen vehicle with the suspects no where to be found.

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff Station are currently searching the area of Fillmore and 78th Avenue in Thermal. Authorities are asking for the public to stay out of the area.

