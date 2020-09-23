Accused child molester killed in an attack at a county prison

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified a man killed while in-custody at a county prison earlier this month.

The department says that Rosendo Echevarria, 29, of Cathedral City, was pronounced dead on Sept. 8 after an attack by other inmates at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to county court records, Echevarria was originally arrested by the Cathedral City Police Department in August 2013. He was charged with multiple counts of lewd acts and oral copulation with a minor under the age of 10.

John Hall, public information officer for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, told News Channel 3 that criminal proceedings in Echevarria's case were suspended in February after the defense attorney made a motion regarding Echevarria's mental competency to stand trial.

Echevarria was awaiting an evaluation regarding mental health services before the case could continue to move forward.

The department identified three inmates as suspects in the murder and additional charges are currently pending. We will publish their identities once they are officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

