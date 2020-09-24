Deputies searching for an 80-year-old accused of stealing an electric scooter

Crime

Authorities are working to identify a man believed to be in his 80s suspected of stealing an electric scooter from the Stater Bros market in Yucca Valley.

The incident happened on August 27 at around 3:24 p.m.

According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, the man went into the store to buy a beverage and snacks. The man used the scooter to shop for items. He left with the scooter after paying for his things.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Pennington with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME