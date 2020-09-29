Woman hospitalized after an assault in a Coachella neighborhood

Crime

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an assault that left a woman hospitalized in a residential area of Coachella Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at approximately 12:59 p.m. in the 52000 block of Las Palmas Street, east of Avenue 52 and Cesar Chavez Street.

Sgt. Deonna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, confirmed that deputies have launched an assault investigation.

Pecoraro also confirmed that a female adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no other details immediately available at this time. We have a crew at the scene continuing to gather details.

