Desert Hot Springs man killed in police pursuit crash in Murrieta; Officer suffers major injuries

Crime

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has identified a Desert Hot Springs man who was pronounced dead after crashing while leading police on a pursuit in Murrieta early Friday morning.

According to the Murrieta Police Department, the pursuit started at 3:05 a.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Murrieta Hot Springs Road. An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation, but the driver failed to yield.

Police say the driver ended up crashing into a second vehicle. The pursed vehicle rolled with forward momentum as the result of the collision and ended up crashing into a Murrieta Police officer who was responding in his patrol vehicle.

The officer was extricated from his patrol vehicle and airlifted with major injuries. MPD confirmed that the officer's injuries are non-life threatening.

Two passengers in the pursued vehicle were hospitalized with major injuries.

The Coroner confirmed one of the passengers, identified as Keshon Manning, 25, of Desert Hot Springs was pronounced dead in the crash on Thursday afternoon.

Two people in the bystander vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. More information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Investigators from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) have assumed the investigation. The Murrieta Police Department’s Traffic Bureau and Detective Bureau will also be assisting with the investigation.

Authorities ask that anyone on this crash to contact Lieutenant Ron Driscoll at 951-461-6377 or at rdriscoll@murrietaca.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call “We Tip” at 1-800-78-CRIME.