Woman accused of stealing Riverside fire truck while firefighters were treating a patient

Crime

A woman with an outstanding felony drug warrant was in custody this morning on suspicion of stealing a Riverside Fire Department engine and striking at least two vehicles.

Firefighters responded to a medical emergency at a home on Hole Avenue in the La Sierra area about 6 p.m. Thursday and while firefighters were inside treating the patient, the woman jumped in the engine, which was left idling, and took off, Riverside Police Department Sgt. Juan Munoz told CBS Los Angeles.

As a firefighter and paramedic rode in an ambulance with the patient to a hospital, the captain and engineer remained inside the apartment.

"They went outside to find no engine," Riverside Fire Department Capt. Brian Guzzetta told The Press-Enterprise.

The woman headed east on the Riverside (91) Freeway and exited at Adams Street. At some point during the joyride, the engine struck two vehicles, Munoz said.

A driver followed the engine and informed authorities of its location and police caught up with the woman after she stopped on the Adams Street off- ramp and tried to open the doors of vehicles that were stopped nearby, the department said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and driving under the influence of drugs, police said. She also had an outstanding felony drug warrant. Her name was not disclosed.

Munoz told CBS Los Angeles the woman appeared to be extremely intoxicated and she said the incident "was fun.''

Guzzetta told The Press-Enterprise fire engines are routinely left running to power emergency lights and, when battling a fire, the engine's water pumps.

There has been no reason to lock the doors to the engines because "this happens so rarely that we have not implemented anything," Guzzetta said.