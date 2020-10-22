La Quinta resident accused of pointing loaded gun at minor in social media video

Crime

A La Quinta resident was arrested Thursday morning after being accused of pointing a loaded gun at a minor in a video that was posted on social media.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, members of the Coachella Valley Violent Gang Task force serving a search warrant on Dune Palms Road identified the suspect from a video allegedly showing him pointing a loaded firearm at a minor before handing that firearm to the minor to display on camera.

Authorities say the search warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation into other videos posted on social media showing documented criminal street gang members and juveniles with firearms.

Gang task force officers, with the assistance of the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, reported finding several items of gang indicia during the service of the search warrant on Dune Palms Road.

The Sheriff's Department revealed that this same residence was the site of a previous search warrant service back on Sept. 26, 2020. In this instance, officers found an AR-15 Rifle, 12-gauge Shotgun, 9mm Semi-Auto Handgun, a .22 Caliber Semi-Auto Handgun, and additional items of gang indicia.

The suspect was booked into jail. As part of company policy, their identity won't be published until they are officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

If you have any information about this crime, you can contact CVVCGTF member Officer Budnik at (760) 836-1600.

If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601.