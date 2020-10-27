Detectives: 66-year-old kills wife then himself in their Yucca Valley home

Crime

A husband and wife in their 60s were found dead in their Yucca Valley home Friday morning following an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies were originally called to the home, located on the 1100 block of S. Kickapoo Trail, on Friday at approximately 11:34 a.m. to conduct a welfare check.

Deputies found Bert Midlane, 66, and Pamela Midlane, 64, dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds. The two were husband and wife.

According to the Sheriff's Department, detectives conducted an investigation were able to determine that the suspect, identified as, Bert Midlane, shot his wife, Pamela Midlane, before shooting himself. A shotgun was found next to the suspect.

There is no additional information available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.