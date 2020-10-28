Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in Coachella

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday morning in Coachella.

The shooting was reported at approximately 11:25 a.m. on the 83000 Block of Fiesta Road.

First arriving deputies reported finding an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Authorities say the injuries to the victim are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Correctional Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, told News Channel 3 that the suspect had already left the scene before deputies arrived.

Pecoraro said the area if safe. The investigation remains active and is ongoing.