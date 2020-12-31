Desert Hot Springs Police investigate weekend homicide

Crime

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department confirmed they are investigating the death of a woman over the weekend as a homicide.

A 39-year-old woman was found dead inside her home along the 15600 Block of Palm Drive on Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Officers were originally called to the home for a check the welfare call.

There are no other details on the homicide at this time, police ask that anyone with additional information contact Det Kupka at (760) 329-2904 ext. 354 or Sgt Weigle at (760) 329-2904 ext. 285.

This homicide marks the city's sixth homicide of the year and the valley's 34th.