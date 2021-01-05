Driver airlifted after stolen vehicle pursuit crash in Thousand Palms

Crime

A driver is being airlifted in Thousand Palms after crashing following a police pursuit in a vehicle police said was reported stolen.

The crash happened at around 2:06 p.m. near Washington Street and Thousand Palms Way, not far from the Coachella Valley Preserve.

According to Cal Fire, there were two victims in the crash. One suffered minor injuries, another sustained moderate injured. An airship was requested to the scene.

We are awaiting more information from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

