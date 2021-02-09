Valley man killed in deputy-involved shooting identified

Crime

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed in a deputy-involved shooting following a police pursuit in La Quinta last month.

The suspect was identified as Javier Magdaleno, 60, a resident of the Coachella Valley.

The incident happened on January 29. It started when Magdaleno's estranged wife ran into a business on the 39000 block of Washington Street in Thousand Palms and said that her husband was armed with a rifle and trying to kill her.

Deputies were called and attempted to make contact with Magdaleno, who was sitting inside a red Ford pickup truck.

Authorities say Magdaleno backed up his truck and fled the area at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended in a crash on Jefferson Street, north of Avenue 48, in La Quinta. Shortly after, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Police said they shot Magdaleno an unspecified number of times and he died of his injuries.

Video captured by a witness shows the moments just after the shooting.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies are seen surrounding a red pickup truck with their weapons drawn and pointed inside the driver's side door.

Authorities then approach the vehicle, pulling out a rifle from inside the truck, which police said belonged to Magdaleno.

There were no other injuries.

The involved deputy and CHP officer were be placed on administrative leave per each Department policy. The involved deputy and officer’s names have not been released at this time.

An Investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation, aided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail and Central Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact D.A. Investigator Nava at (760) 863-8468 or Investigator Moody at (760) 393-3525.