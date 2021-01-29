UPDATE: Deputies shot man police say was trying to kill wife with rifle

Crime

Police say a deputy-involved shooting that left one man dead Friday afternoon in La Quinta began with a man allegedly threatening to kill his estranged wife.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said Friday night deputies responded at 12:40 p.m. to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 39000 block of Washington St. in Thousand Palms.

The man was reportedly armed with a rifle, police said, and the victim ran into a business prior to 911 being called.

When police arrived, the suspect drove away fast in a red Ford pickup truck, which started a pursuit with California Highway Patrol officers.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Jefferson St. in La Quinta, where police said the deputy-involved shooting occurred. Police said they shot the man an unspecified number of times and he died of his injuries.

Video captured by a witness shows the moments just after the shooting.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies are seen surrounding a red pickup truck with their weapons drawn and pointed inside the driver's side door.

Moments later, police pull from the car what looks like a rifle, which police said belonged to the suspect.

One woman said she saw the police pursuit in the moments leading up.

"I saw a fast car come through, because I was getting the mail," said Stefany Contreras, who witnessed the shooting. "From there, I started seeing cops coming and I heard gunshots, so that was really scary."

People in the area likely heard sirens or saw dozens of police cars swarm the area.

Police reportedly spoke to the suspect over a loudspeaker. "They seemed to be screaming something over the bullhorn, but I couldn't quite understand what," said Joshua Castoreno. "I think at one point I heard them tell someone to put their hands up."

Residents said they were shaken by the commotion. "We were kind of scared that it hit so close to home," Alejandro Tiburcio said.