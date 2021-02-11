Man hospitalized after being shot in Cathedral City Thursday morning

Crime

A 38-year-old man remains in the hospital after being shot in Cathedral City Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at around 7:10 a.m. in the area of 67800 block of Carroll Drive in the Cathedral City Cove area.

Police said officers arrived at the scene minutes later and found a 38-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by the Cathedral City Fire Department.

A viewer sent in video showing two cars in the area shortly before shots were heard.

Officers did not find any additional victims. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are undetermined.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking for assistance from the community if you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306 or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.