21-year-old arrested on suspicion of killing Desert Hot Springs man

Crime

A 21-year-old La Quinta man was arrested today on suspicion of killing a 20-year-old man whose body was found in the open desert of Desert Hot Springs.

The man is accused of murdering David Joaquin Murrieta of Desert

Hot Springs, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Murrieta has been reported missing but his remains were discovered near Mission Lakes Blvd and Little Morongo Road on January 22.

It remains unclear whether a weapon was used in the killing, and unknown when the killing occurred.

As per station policy, we will not publish the suspect's name or photo until they are officially charged by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

