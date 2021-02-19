Vehicle shot in Thousand Palms, deputies investigating

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible shooting after a vehicle was struck by bullets while driving on Ramon Road and Desert Moon.

A witness in the area told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia her car was shot at from the desert behind the Circle K. Other witnesses also told News Channel 3 crew that they heard shots fired in the area.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed there is a shooting investigation that remains very active.

There was no word on any injuries.

