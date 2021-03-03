Palm Springs police search for suspected bank robber
Police today circulated a photo of a man accused of robbing a Palm Springs bank.
The holdup occurred at a Wells Fargo bank branch at 5200 E. Ramon Road about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
A teller told police a man entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed quantity of cash.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing, white shoes and a Nike-brand baseball cap.
Police did not specify whether any weapons were used in the robbery. Witnesses are asked to call Detective Edman Escallada at 760-323-8129 or 760-327-1441.
Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.
