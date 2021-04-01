18-year-old accused in Cathedral City park shooting charged

Crime

Attempted murder and gang-related charges were filed today against an 18-year-old man accused in a shooting that injured a woman and a juvenile at a Cathedral City park.

Ivan Raya-Reynoso of Cathedral City and an underage suspect are accused in the shooting that was reported at 6:50 p.m. last Friday at Ocotillo Park, 33300 Moreno Road.

Both suspects were arrested the same day. The second suspect, a teen whose name was withheld because of his age, was booked into Juvenile Hall, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

First responders found the victims -- a woman and a juvenile from Cathedral City -- suffering from gunshot wounds and took them to a hospital, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. Larry Sanfillippo. Their names were withheld, and police had no information on their conditions.

Help from witnesses helped police track down and arrest the suspects a short distance from the park, according to police, who did not release a suspected motive for the shooting.

Raya-Reynoso, who remains held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, faces felony charges including attempted murder, assault with a gun and participation in a criminal street gang. He also faces gang- and gun-related sentence-enhancing allegations.

He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday at the Banning Justice Center. Raya-Reynoso has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County