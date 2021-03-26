Woman and juvenile shot at Ocotillo Park in Cathedral City

News

The Cathedral City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman and a juvenile injured at Ocotillo Park Friday evening.

The shooting was reported at 6:49 p.m. at the park, which is located near the intersection of Ortega Road and Via De Anza. Officers arrived and found an adult woman and an male juvenile with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, there was no word on their condition.

Multiple witnesses told News Channel 3 the woman was holding a baby. The baby did not appear to be harmed, according to witnesses. Police did not mention any other victims other than the juvenile and the woman.

There was no suspect(s) description available at this time.

The scene is secured, police are continuing to investigate. CCPD asks for the community's assistance with this incident.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306 or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com or tips@cathedralcity.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call valley Crimestoppers at 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

