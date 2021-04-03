Two months later, investigation into teenage stabbing victim continues

Crime

Saturday marks two months since a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Palm Springs, and a man wanted for questioning in the case is still being sought by police.

James Bernard of Twentynine Palms was attacked about 4:15 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive, near West Baristo Road. He died of his injuries six days later at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unclear. Police have offered few details, other than to say previously that 31-year-old Benjamin Olsen of Desert Hot Springs was wanted as a "person of interest'' in the case.

Lt. William Hutchinson confirmed Friday that Olsen has not been located, and said he could not provide an update on the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about Olsen's whereabouts to call Detective Ben Ryan at 760-323-8145 or 760-327-1441. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.