Man wanted for child rape in Banning arrested in Georgia

Crime

The Banning Police Department announced that a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a child has been arrested in the state of Georgia.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on December, 15, 2020 at a residence in the city of Banning.

Police say the suspect, a 23-year-old man from Rialto, California, is believed to have forced his way into a residence and into the bedrooms of a child. Members of the victim's family caught the suspect in the act. He then fled on foot.

Police conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate him.

Investigators were able to determine the identity of the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued and he was located and apprehended in the state of Georgia on April 9, 2021.

Police said the man had changed his appearance and fled the state to avoid capture.

The man is awaiting extradition back to California to stand trial.

As part of the station's policy, we will not publish the suspect's photo or name until he is officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922- 3170.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.